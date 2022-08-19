Jeddah: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met here today with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the IsDB Group Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser. The Uzbekistan's President stressed that his government has implemented comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the business and investment environment, enhancing regional cooperation, improving the agricultural sector, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship to reach the goal of achieving dignity for all people by 2026.



IsDB Chairman Al-Jasser valued the fruitful relationship between the two sides and Uzbekistan's continuous support for the Islamic Development Bank group, in addition to the bank's current portfolio, which includes sectors in line with the priorities and needs of development in Uzbekistan, adding that the bank supports rural development and access to an affordable rural housing, the agricultural sector, and rebuilding water supply and sanitation facilities, health, education and transportation sectors, and energy sector. He reiterated the keenness of IsDB to enhance cooperation between the Bank and the Government of Uzbekistan.



The two parties exchanged views on the National Development Strategy of Uzbekistan (2026) and agreed on the need to align the Bank's country strategy with the national charter, a task that will be worked on as a priority, according to IsDB President.



The meeting witnessed the signing of a letter of intent between the two sides, signed by IsDB President, and the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khojayev, to provide a framework for facilitating cooperation between the two parties, promote rapid processing and approval of projects and operations that are part of the work program of IsDB for Uzbekistan in 2022.