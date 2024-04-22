Riyadh – Amlak International Finance Company has renewed the SAR 864.50 million one-year credit facility agreement with the Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB).

The Sharia-compliant loan will be used to facilitate the company's business and increase its ability to finance clients, according to a bourse filing.

The funding was obtained on 21 April 2024.

Amlak International Finance registered a 67.12% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 31.80 million in 2023 from SAR 96.72 million.

