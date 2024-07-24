Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group provided $105.7 million on Tuesday to support the electricity network in the Republic of Suriname, which faces significant challenges due to the strong growth in energy demand, characterized by limited technical, institutional, and financial capacity to serve grid areas and remote regions.



The IsDB Group has begun funding the “Expansion of Transmission and Distribution Systems” project in Suriname.

The project includes four main components and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2028.