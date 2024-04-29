Riyadh – Nama Chemicals Company has signed an agreement with AIS Company, which falls under the regulation of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), to issue Murabaha financing.

The Sharia-aligned funding is worth up to $45 million and is valid for two years from the date of obtaining the financing on 25 April 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

Nama Chemicals aims to utilise the obtained funding in financing the working capital.

Earlier in April, a subsidiary of the listed company secured a SAR 35 million Murabaha facility from the Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

