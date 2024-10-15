Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) board of executive directors approved financing worth more than $3 billion for 20 social and economic development projects in 17 of its member states. The decision was made during the board’s meeting held today at the IsDB headquarters in Jeddah.



The approved projects are aimed at boosting social and economic development, with a strong focus on enhancing resilience and sustainability in critical sectors such as transportation, energy, agriculture, water resources, food security, health, and social development.



IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to promoting sustainable economic growth across its member states. He highlighted the significant impact these projects are expected to have on infrastructure, regional economic integration, and resource management, all in alignment with the national development priorities of the member countries.