Qatar Islamic Bank's total assets amounted to QR212.1bn, representing a growth of 10.3% against June 30, 2024.

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the country’s leading Shariah-principled lender, has reported 5.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to QR2.18bn in the first half (H1) of 2025 and declared 40% interim dividend.



Basic earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 stood at QR0.92 compared to QR0.87 a year-ago period.



Total assets amounted to QR212.1bn, representing a growth of 10.3% against June 30, 2024. Financing and investing were the primary drivers for the asset growth.



Financing assets reached QR130.8bn, having grown by 3.1% year-on-year. Investment securities reached QR60.1bn in H1-2025, a growth of 21.9% on annualised basis.



Customer deposits stood at QR135bn, registering a growth of 10% year-on-year.



Finance-to-deposit ratio was 96.8% at the end of June 2025, which is one of the lowest among its peer banks in Qatar reflecting the lender's strong and stable liquidity position.



Total income was up 0.6% year-on-year to QR5.64bn in January-June 2025. Net income from financing and investing stood at QR5.13bn for the six months ended June 30, 2025.



Total operating expenses amounted to QR537.7mn in H1-2025. Efficient cost containment enabled the bank to bring down the cost to income ratio to 16.4%, which continues to be the lowest in the Qatari banking sector.



QIB was able to manage the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets at 1.75%, one of the lowest in the industry, reflecting the quality of the bank’s financing assets portfolio and its effective risk management framework.



QIB continues to pursue the conservative impairment policy by building precautionary impairment charge for financing assets, other assets and other provisions and maintain a healthy coverage ratio for non-performing financing assets to 95.1% at the end of H1-2025.



Total shareholders’ equity stood at QR28.1bn representing a growth of 9.2% on an annualised basis. Total Capital adequacy, as per the new guidelines of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) was 22%, higher than the minimum regulatory requirements prescribed by the QCB and Basel Committee.

