Algiers - President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, highlighted that the bank's total financing approvals for 2024 reached over $13 billion, marking an increase of more than 12% compared to the previous year.

He noted that this reflects the IsDB Group's dedication to providing rapid and effective solutions for crises and emerging challenges.



In a press statement delivered on Tuesday during the IsDB Group's 2025 Annual Meetings held in Algeria, Al Jasser noted that disbursements in 2024 surpassed $9 billion for project implementation, representing about 70% of the approved amount. He said this shows the IsDB Group's desire to turn promises into real achievements.



He added that the IsDB Group has strengthened strategic partnerships for a deeper, more sustainable developmental impact, enhanced its governance, and adopted innovative Islamic financing methods, which effectively help bridge financing gaps in many countries.