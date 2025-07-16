RIYADH — The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced the completion of the July 2025 issuance under the Saudi government’s riyal-denominated sukuk program, with a total allocation of SR5.020 billion.



According to the NDMC, the issuance was divided into four tranches. The first tranche amounted to SR776 million, maturing in 2029.



The second tranche was SR1.340 billion, set to mature in 2032.



The third tranche reached SR823 million, maturing in 2036, while the fourth tranche totaled SR2.081 billion, with maturity in 2039.



This issuance is part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to strengthen the local debt market and support fiscal sustainability.

