In a strategic move to broaden the reach of Al Manassah Sukuk Trading Platform in the UAE, National Bonds has onboarded the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) onto Al Manassah Sukuk Trading Platform.

Al Manassah is among the region’s first Sharia-compliant electronic platforms for trading Mudaraba-based Sukuk for partner financial institutions.

Since its inception in 2013, the platform has processed over AED199 billion worth of transactions, including more than AED33 billion in 2024 alone.

The platform enables licensed financial institutions to subscribe, transfer, and redeem Sukuk through a secure, fully automated process 24/7.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, stated, “We are pleased to welcome RAKBANK to Al Manassah. This partnership is another step forward in our mission to empower wider access to the Sharia-compliant platform through fintech and digital innovation.”

Raheel Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of RAKBANK, said, "This partnership with Al Manassah is a natural extension of our commitment to deliver innovative, Sharia-compliant solutions that empower our customers. By leveraging advanced digital capabilities, we can offer greater accessibility and flexibility to individuals and businesses alike."