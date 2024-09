Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS (obtained SAR 252 million from Riyad Bank on 10 September 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.



The Saudi firm will use the Sharia-compliant facility for invoice payables, project financing, as well as issuance of letters of credit and guarantee

The financing agreement, which is valid until 8 September 2027, is secured by a promissory note to the amount of the total facilities limit.

MIS inked the deal with Riyad Bank on 12 September.