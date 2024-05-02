Riyadh: The Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH) said in a press release issued today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) to foster collaboration and promote business and investment opportunities at global scale.



Under the memorandum, the release said, THIQAH and WAIPA commit to cooperating through various initiatives, such as promoting investment opportunities, organizing international business-related events, and facilitating potential investors’ access to information and resources.



The memorandum underscores "the shared vision of both organizations to enhance economic development and create mutually beneficial partnerships".