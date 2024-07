Saudi Arabia's Lana Medical Co., which supplies medical devices and offers medical waste management services, has secured Islamic shariah compliant credit facilities worth 13 million riyals ($3.46 million) from Al Rajhi Bank.

The financing duration is for five years and the company offered promissory notes as guarantees.

The facility will be used to meet working capital needs.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

