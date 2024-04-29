Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman, Board of Directors of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors of the group, which includes the Pakistani-Qatari General Takaful Company and the Pakistani-Qatari Family Takaful Company).

The meeting was devoted to discussing and approving the financial statements of both companies for the year ending on December 31, 2023 and the Group’s future plans.

The meeting, which held in Doha was attended by Board members including Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei; Ali Ibrahim Al Abdul Ghani; Said Gul; Dr. Manfred and Zahid Hussein Awan.

The meeting was also attended by Sakib Zeeshan, Executive Vice President, Pakistan-Qatari General Takaful Company, and Sohaib Akhtar, Head of Strategy at PAK Qatar Takaful Group.

Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah expressed his satisfaction with the group’s performance during the past year 2023, hoping that the year 2024 will be another distinguished year for the company to achieve new heights in terms of revenues and profitability and to be able to continue improving its services to keep pace with the best international standards.

He pointed out: “The Pakistani Qatari Takaful Group achieved total sales worth 17.5 billion Pakistani rupees, while the group’s net profit after deducting tax amounted to 257.5 million Pakistani rupees during the year ending December 31, 2023. The Participating Takaful Fund also achieved a consolidated net surplus of 78 million Pakistani rupees.”

The Chairman of the Board of Directors added: “Pak Qatar Family Takaful Company (PQFTL) will distribute cash dividends to its shareholders at a rate of 5%, while Pakistan Qatari General Takaful Company (PQGTL) will distribute cash dividends at a rate of 10% to its shareholders.”

While Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah expressed his thanks for the efforts made by the group’s management and employees, he stressed the necessity of working hard to improve performance, respond to competition, increase innovation, and gain the confidence of the widest possible segment of customers in the large Pakistani market.

