Egypt Gas’ net profit after tax jumped to EGP 138.96 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 93.84 million.

Operating revenues increased to EGP 1.31 billion in Q1-24 from EGP 1.01 billion in Q1-23, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) after tax and before dividends recorded EGP 1.44 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, up from EGP 0.98 in the corresponding period in 2023.

Egypt Gas’ net profits after tax plunged to EGP 162.11 million in 2023 from EGP 301.96 million in 2022.

