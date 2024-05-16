The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) extended its gains at the close of trading today, adding over AED7 billion to its market capitalisation, driven by gains in leading bank stocks. Meanwhile, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) closed slightly down, according to trading data.

The total market capitalisation of listed shares reached AED3.49 trillion at the end of Thursday's trading session, comprising AED2.795 trillion for ADX-listed shares and AED695.8 billion for DFM-listed shares.

Local stocks attracted over AED1.5 billion in liquidity at the end of the session, distributed as follows: AED1.12 billion on the ADX and AED396.3 million on the DFM. Over 533.1 million shares were traded in more than 30,700 transactions.

On ADX, International Holding Company (IHC) led the trading activity, attracting the highest liquidity of AED196.8 million. Alpha Dhabi Holding followed closely behind with AED84.3 million in liquidity, while ADNOC Gas and Multiply Group generated AED80.8 million and AED61.8 million in liquidity, respectively.

On DFM, Emaar Properties emerged as the most actively traded stock, attracting AED139.8 million in liquidity. Air Arabia followed with AED29.3 million in liquidity, while Emaar Development and Dubai Islamic Bank generated AED28.9 million and AED26.3 million in liquidity, respectively.