Marsa Marsa Alam for Tourism Development recorded a 96.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net losses after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, incurring EGP 866,106, compared to EGP 441,419, the firm stated on May 16th.

The company did not register any revenues in Q1 2024.

Established in 2003, MMAT is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the development and construction of different touristic communities and villages.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).