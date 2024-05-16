East Delta Flour Mills’ (EDFM) reported a 17.4% year-on-year (YoY) surge in climb in net profits after tax in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to a disclosure on May 16th.

Net profits came in at EGP 100.574 million in the July-March period this FY, versus EGP 85.678 million in the corresponding period last FY.

Meanwhile, operating revenues rose to EGP 497.2 million from EGP 423.049 million.

Upper Egypt Mills is primarily involved in the manufacturing, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and grain derivatives.

