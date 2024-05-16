The consolidated net profits after tax of Egyptian Media Production City Company (EMPC) soared by 125.21% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 372.64 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 165.46 million.

Consolidated revenues increased by 17.58% YoY to EGP 273.33 million in Q1-24 from EGP 232.46 million in Q1-23, according to unaudited financial indicators.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped by 125.21% YoY to EGP 1.76 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024 from EGP 0.78.

Standalone Financials

The company’s standalone net profit soared 111.47% YoY to EGP 275.86 million in the January-March period from EGP 130.45 million.

Standalone revenues grew by 10.35% YoY to EGP 213.51 million in Q1-24 from EGP 193.49 million in Q1-23.

EMPC’s consolidated net profit leapt by 77.07% YoY to EGP 481.69 million in 2023 from EGP 272.04 million.

