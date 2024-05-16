The General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain (Sheeni Egypt) has turned to losses in the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 with EGP 48.713 million, versus EGP 44.943 million in net profits for the same period a FY earlier, as per a statement.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew by 19.16% to EGP 220.688 million in the nine-month period of this FY from EGP 185.201 million in the period last FY.

Sheeni is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of ceramic and porcelain products. It produces porcelain tableware for domestic and hotels, antiques and vases, as well as ceramic floors and walls.

