Riyadh: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Tunisia signed a financing agreement worth $60 million.

Of the amount, $50 million will be dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while the remaining $10 million will be provided as a grant in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the same purpose.



The financing agreement was signed at the bank's annual meetings in Riyadh by Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi Sebai and IsDB Chairman Dr. Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al-Jasser.