Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, has announced the launch of Al Wukair Logistics Park Directory, which coincides with the United Nations Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) Day, observed on June 27th every year.

This initiative underscores GWC’s substantial support for MSMEs and entrepreneurs, offering innovative and tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients from various sectors, thereby solidifying its position as a leader in the logistics industry.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC, said: “Al Wukair Logistics Park Directory serves as a platform to boost MSMEs growth and enhance partnerships and alliances within the local market. It aims to empower MSMEs to succeed and achieve their goals, especially following the successful first and second phases of Al Wukair Logistics Park, which attracted a significant number of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. This initiative reinforces Qatar’s position as a promising and attractive destination for MSMEs. Spreads across 1.5 million square metres, GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park is dedicated to light industry infrastructure required for the operational success of MSMEs. With various light industrial workshops, warehousing units, and open yards, the park has been designed to meet all types of warehousing and distribution requirements for small and medium enterprises.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises play a vital role in the growth of Qatar’s industrial sector. They also contribute to increasing economic diversification away from fossil fuel-dependent sectors. Serving as an incubator to companies that will shape the future, MSMEs is a key sector due to its importance in fostering innovative ideas and economic growth, as well as providing job opportunities and ensuring continuity within revenue cycle. Moreover, this sector has proven its agility and resilience as it can keep pace with any change or new situation, especially within our post-pandemic world.

Jassim Karim, Managing Partner at SSG International Trading, a company operating in Al Wukair Logistics Park, praised GWC for its substantial support to MSMEs, highlighting that: “SSG International Trading deals with electromechanical, lighting accessories, mechanical components, and marine products. We chose GWC because it is an absolutely amazing facility with all the highest standards of safety. It is also very economical and accessible for our team, suppliers, and customers”.

Toney Thomas, Managing Director at Luxicor, a luxury Decor services and fit out company also operating in Al Wukair Logistics Park, noted: “The facility has exceptional advantages, the materials available locally, and GWC provides world-class services, making it an ideal place for expansion, growth, and success. Al Wukair Logistics Park offers diverse and promising investment opportunities in the Qatari market”.

Al Wukair logistics park offers a one-stop-shop for leasing a warehouse or workshop, company formation formalities, including applications for necessary permits, and logistics operations. Start-ups who work with GWC will benefit from years of local, regional and international experience, along with a global, integrated network. GWC’s deep, hard-earned knowledge of the local market makes Al Wukair Logistics Park the ideal destination for businesses to avail of and enjoy the best logistics infrastructure.

