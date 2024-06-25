In an ongoing effort to collaborate with various development partners and support entrepreneurs in their pursuit of self-employment, Basel Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ayman Nazih, Governor of Rotary District 2451, for the year 2023/2024. The primary goal of this collaboration is to encourage entrepreneurship, educate young individuals about project establishment and effective scientific management, and enhance their chances of success and sustainability.

Rahmi emphasized that this partnership between the agency and Rotary Clubs aligns with the directives of Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister and Chairperson of the agency’s board. The aim is to bolster the promising entrepreneurial sector and increase its contribution to the national economy.

By signing the MoU with Rotary Clubs, the agency gains access to a wider audience across various governorates. It will inform entrepreneurs about the services available and highlight the benefits and facilities provided by the Small Enterprises Development Law 152/2020 for both new and existing projects. Additionally, the agency will offer specialized training courses to entrepreneurs nominated by the Rotary Federation. These courses will guide them in preparing business plans for new ventures or enhancing existing ones, conducting feasibility studies, and navigating project development. Entrepreneurs will also benefit from marketing support through participation in agency-organized exhibitions and major e-commerce platforms, contributing to project sustainability and increased production capacity.

Ayman Nazih, Governor of Rotary District 2451, emphasized that this cooperation aligns with Rotary’s vision and goals. The federation aims to achieve sustainable development by providing advanced services to targeted groups. They will nominate youth and citizens to benefit from the agency’s activities, supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Coordination with the agency occurs through the Economic Development Committee of the district, led by Nevine Badr. This collaboration involves participation in various agency-organized events and exhibitions, helping project owners develop their capabilities, understand customer needs, and offer quality products that meet local market demands.

Raafat Abbas, Deputy CEO of MSMEDA and Head of the Non-Financial Services Sector, highlighted that this partnership with the Rotary Federation aligns with the agency’s expansion goals. They aim to offer entrepreneurship programs and train youth and citizens in collaboration with various entities and civil society organizations. The agency’s training programs adhere to international standards, developed in collaboration with the International Labour Organization, ensuring that the new generation of entrepreneurs can keep pace with ongoing developments in local and international markets.

Nevine Badr, Head of the Economic Development Committee of Rotary Egypt, further emphasized the joint efforts between the two entities. These efforts include promoting financial inclusion, providing revolving loans, and organizing numerous training courses for entrepreneurs, youth, and women across several governorates.

Sharif Adeeb, the upcoming Governor of Rotary District 2451 for the year 2024/2025, highlighted the impact of this protocol in supporting young entrepreneurs and women, providing a decent life for the most needy groups, and supporting small and micro projects, which are considered the engine of development and have a positive impact on economic growth and development in Egypt.

