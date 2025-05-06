Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Monday after the EGX30 retreated by 0.43% at 32,211.75 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, saw no change at 3,348.2 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.06% at 9,521.67 points and by 0.20% to 12,948.48 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 4.896 billion through the exchange of 1.654 billion shares over 119,666 transactions, whereas the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.283 trillion.

Individuals took over 72.2% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 27.79%.

Egyptian investors controlled 89.32% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.25% and 5.43%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 157.227 million and EGP 61.165 million, respectively. The foreign traders were buyers with EGP 218.392 million.

