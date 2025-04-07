Arab Finance: Mastercard has joined forces with PayTabs Group to facilitate digital payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

Leveraging Mastercard’s global network and digital payments capabilities, PayTabs will offer a while-labelled digital payments platform that enhances payment acceptance capabilities for SMEs.

This collaboration will boost the adoption of contactless payments and accelerate Egypt’s digital transformation agenda.

Furthermore, the platform will provide small businesses with fast, secure, and cost-effective customizable solutions for accepting digital payments.

Hence, merchants will manage to generate payment links faster when compared to manual processes.

Karim Eyada, General Manager, PayTabs Egypt, said: “By providing acquirers with this state-of-the-art platform, we are not only supporting Egypt’s transition to a cashless society and enhancing digital payment accessibility but also enabling SMEs to thrive in the digital economy.”

“Together with Mastercard, we aim to boost digital transaction volumes, expand the reach of online payments, and elevate the overall user experience for both merchants and customers in Egypt,” Eyada added.

Mohamed Assem, Country Manager, Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq, Mastercard, commented: “Together with PayTabs, we are delivering the next generation of payment solutions that will fuel the progress of Egypt’s SMEs sector, strengthening its role in the country’s digital transformation, and contributing to long-term economic resilience.”

