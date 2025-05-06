Tunis: Tunisia's inflation rate shrank to 5.6% in April 2025, against 5.9% in March 2025, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) points out on Monday.

This drop is mainly due to the slowdown in price trends for the food products group (7.3% in April 2025 compared with 7.8% in March 2025) and the clothing products group (9.4% in April 2025 compared with 11.7% in March 2025).

Year-on-year, food prices were up by 7.3%.

This was mainly due to price increases of 24.3% for fresh vegetables, 19.2% for fresh fruit, 18.8% for sheepmeat and 10.6% for fresh fish, while edible oil prices fell by 20.9%.

Prices for manufactured goods were up by 5.2%, driven by a 9.5% rise in the clothing and footwear group and a 4.7% rise in household products.

In services, prices increased by 4.7% year-on-year, mainly due to the 11.5% rise in prices for services in the restaurants, cafés and hotels group.

The core inflation rate (excluding food and energy) was down to 5.5% from 5.7% in March 2025.

According to the INS, prices of free (unregulated) products climbed by 6.8% year-on-year, while prices of regulated products were up by 1.7%.

Prices of unregulated food products rose by 8.2%, compared with 1.1% for food products with regulated prices.

The ‘Manufactured goods’ group and the ‘Fresh food’ group were the sectors that contributed most to overall inflation, at 2% and 2.2% respectively, according to the INS.

By regime, the ‘Free non-food’ group and the ‘Free food’ group are the groups that contributed most to inflation, at 3.2% and 2% respectively.

//April 2025: Consumer prices up by 0.6% //

Over one month, consumer prices were up by 0.6% in April 2025, compared with 0.9% in March.

This was mainly due to a 4.2% rise in clothing prices.

Food prices, on the other hand, remained stable. The stability of prices in the food products group in April 2025 is due, on the one hand, to the fall by 2.9% in the prices of eggs, by 1.1% in the prices of fresh vegetables and by 0.3% in the prices of poultry, and, on the other hand, to the rise by 1.9% in the prices of sheepmeat, by 0.7% in the prices of beef and by 0.7% in the prices of fresh fruit, the institute specifies.

//Clothing prices up 4.2% in April 2025//

In April 2025, clothing prices rose by 4.2% due to the end of the winter sales.

Clothing prices were up by 4.2% and footwear prices were up by 4.9%.

