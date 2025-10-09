Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual headline inflation recorded 10.3% in September 2025, compared to 11.2% last August, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data showed.

The inflation rate was driven by a 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in food and beverage (F&B) prices, with increases of 4.7% in grains and bread prices and 6.9% in fish and seafood prices.

Likewise, prices in the alcoholic beverage and tobacco category jumped by 25.3% YoY during September 2025.

The housing, water, electricity, natural gas, and fuel segment registered an annual leap of 18.2%.

As for the monthly inflation, September’s rate went up by 1.5% from August's, with the consumer price index (CPI) hitting 260.9 points.