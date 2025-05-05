Arab Finance: Egyptian fintech Fawry has partnered with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft 365 into its Fawry Business services, aiming to support the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership offers SMEs a package that combines digital productivity tools with Fawry’s financial services, including payroll management, medical insurance, POS transactions, cash collection, and access to investment options through the Fawry Yawmy Fund.

To support implementation, Microsoft will train Fawry’s sales teams on Microsoft 365 and the Microsoft Copilot suite to help them introduce the bundled services to SME clients.

KlayyTech, a digital transformation partner, will oversee the technical integration and provide ongoing support to businesses.

Fawry said the initiative is part of its broader plan to simplify business operations and help SMEs manage their processes more efficiently.

The collaboration with Microsoft and KlayyTech is intended to expand digital adoption among SMEs and contribute to Egypt’s digital development goals.

“Fawry is firmly committed to accelerating the digital transformation and financial inclusion for Egypt's SME sector. By integrating Microsoft 365 with our robust financial services, we will deliver a seamless, all-in-one solution that enhances efficiency, boosts competitiveness, and fuels sustainable growth for our SME partners. Together, we are empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an evolving digital economy, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and success,” CEO of Fawry, Ashraf Sabry, stated.

For her part, Mirna Arif, General Manager, Microsoft Egypt, commented, "At Microsoft, we are dedicated to empowering businesses with the latest cutting-edge technologies they need to succeed in today’s dynamic business landscape. Our collaboration with Fawry allows us to bring Microsoft 365 to SMEs in a way that directly enhances their productivity, security, and efficiency. By integrating these capabilities with Fawry’s financial services, we are accelerating digital adoption and helping businesses become more agile, competitive, and prepared for the future.”

