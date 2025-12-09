Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) have inked a $100 million financing agreement to expand support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as per a statement issued by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation on December 8th.

The agreement aims to scale financing for MSMEs and regional companies, with an emphasis on youth- and women-led businesses.

Minister of Planning Rania Al-Mashat, who also serves as Egypt’s Governor at the EBRD, said the partnership with the EBRD and other international institutions supports efforts to empower the private sector and stimulate investment through accessible financing.

She added that strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of the economy aligns with Egypt’s national development strategy and complements ongoing structural reforms and measures to enhance macroeconomic stability, improve the business environment, and increase green investments.

Highlighting the depth of cooperation between Egypt and the EBRD, she noted that the bank plays a central role in the national NWFE platform, which has mobilized about $5 billion for the private sector to finance renewable energy projects.

The minister said that relations between Egypt and the EBRD have advanced significantly over the past five years across multiple levels of cooperation aimed at empowering the private sector and supporting development.

With Egypt being a founding member of the EBRD, the bank has invested more than €13.8 billion across 209 projects since beginning operations in the country in 2012, about 80% of which target the private sector.

Egypt also remained the EBRD’s largest country of operations in the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region in 2024 for the seventh consecutive year.