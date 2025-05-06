Arab Finance: Palm Hills Developments reported total sales of EGP 80.2 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, more than doubling from EGP 32.2 billion in the same period last year and up from EGP 21 billion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, as per a disclosure.

The increase was driven by strong demand across existing projects, particularly Badya, Palm Hills New Cairo, B/X, and Palm Hills Alexandria.

The company said this performance supports its full-year sales target of EGP 200 billion for 2025, reflecting a projected annual growth rate of 33%.

