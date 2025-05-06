Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded collective gains on Monday, with the 24-karat rising to EGP 5,371.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,394.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,923.75 for buying and EGP 4,944.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold climbed to EGP 4,700 per gram for buying and EGP 4,720 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price stood at EGP 4,028.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,045.75 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price jumped to EGP 37,600 for purchasing and EGP 37,760 for selling.

Finally, the price of the gold ounce hit $3,317.61 for buying and $3,317.9 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).