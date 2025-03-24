Egypt - The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has reported that licenced microfinance companies and associations provided a total of EGP 80.409bn in funding to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in January 2025. This represents a significant increase compared to EGP 58.881bn in January 2024. According to the FRA’s latest report, the funding reached 3.729 million clients in January 2025, down slightly from 3.803 million a year earlier.

The report highlights a notable increase in funding allocated to micro-enterprises, which rose to EGP 64.171bn from EGP 51.95bn. Meanwhile, small and medium enterprises saw a substantial rise in funding, with EGP 16.237bn provided, compared to just EGP 6.89bn in January 2024.

In another development, the FRA also disclosed that consumer finance companies operating in Egypt disbursed EGP 5.543bn in loans in January 2025, marking a 16.5% increase from EGP 4.76bn in January 2024. The number of beneficiaries surged to 761,400 clients, up from 261,800, reflecting a remarkable 190.8% increase.

The automotive and vehicle sector led consumer finance disbursements, accounting for 19.6% of the total. This was followed by the electrical appliances and electronics sector at 18.7%, household appliances at 17.1%, consumer goods financed through credit cards at 12.4%, and purchases of clothing, shoes, bags, watches, jewellery, and eyewear, which made up 3.7% of the total.

Additionally, the FRA reported that the total value of financial leasing contracts in Egypt reached EGP 10.345bn in January 2025, a 26.8% increase from EGP 8.159bn in January 2024. The total number of financial leasing contracts rose slightly to 191 contracts in January 2025, compared to 188 contracts during the same period in 2024.

The real estate and land sector dominated the financial leasing activity, accounting for 65.06% of the total contracts. Other sectors included transport vehicles at 8.19%, machinery and equipment at 12.24%, passenger vehicles at 4.77%, and heavy equipment at 4.06%.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Hossam Mounir