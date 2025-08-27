Qatar - The exclusive offering for Commercial Bank’s SME Visa business credit cardholders ushers in a new era of secure, automated, and highly controlled B2B transactions

Commercial Bank has launched Visa Commercial Pay (VCP), a groundbreaking virtual payment platform designed to transform how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage supplier payments and corporate expenses.



Commercial Bank becomes the first bank in Qatar to offer Visa Commercial Pay to SMEs and leading the way in revolutionising B2B payments



This exclusive offering for Commercial Bank’s SME Visa business credit cardholders ushers in a new era of secure, automated, and highly controlled B2B transactions.



With Visa Commercial Pay, card payments can be made directly to suppliers’ accounts, demonstrating Commercial Bank’s continued commitment to pioneering digital payment solutions for businesses in Qatar.



Building on its legacy of pioneering payment solutions, Commercial Bank’s introduction of Visa Commercial Pay addresses key business challenges through advanced virtual card technology. The solution generates unique virtual account numbers for each transaction, significantly reducing fraud risk and providing finance teams with enhanced control.



SMEs can set customised payment parameters such as merchant categories, geographic restrictions, and spending limits, all managed through an intuitive digital portal.



The platform’s seamless integration with existing systems and digital wallets like Apple Pay, enabling instant, traceable payments and comprehensive remittance information. Real-time dashboards further provide strategic spend analytics and policy compliance monitoring.



Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said: "In Qatar’s rapidly growing economy, it is fundamental for businesses to optimise cash flow and operations. By replacing manual processes with intelligent automation through Visa Commercial Pay, we are empowering businesses to reallocate resources from administrative tasks to growth initiatives.”



Shashank Singh, Visa’s Vice-President and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “The introduction of Visa Commercial Pay with Commercial Bank offers SMEs a more efficient and secure way to manage their payments and expenses. As we progress, we remain dedicated to working closely with Commercial Bank to further tailor our solutions to support the digital transformation of local businesses and growing needs of Qatar’s digital economy.”



Visa Commercial Pay is now available to eligible SME clients, reinforcing Commercial Bank’s commitment to delivering future-ready financial tools. Businesses can activate the service through their relationship manager.

