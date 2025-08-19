Qatar Development Bank offers funding options, grants and technical assistance, QF provides initiatives and resources to support startups and QSTP offers services, such as office space, mentorship and funding opportunities.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar are well-positioned for growth opportunities in high-potential industries backed by the government’s massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI), Qatar Development Bank (QDB) stated in a report.



Titled ‘Qatar’s Artificial Intelligence Sector SME Industry Series 2024’, the report identified healthcare and financial services as the two sectors with the highest “transformative potential” for AI-driven disruption.



Similarly, the report identified manufacturing, e-commerce, and the technology, media and telecommunications industries as having “promising potential.” Meanwhile, the report noted “emerging potential” in energy, transport and logistics, and the automotive sector, where AI integration is expected to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness.



“The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has spearheaded the development of the AI sector, promoting governmental support for both existing SMEs to enhance their capabilities and for new SMEs looking to establish themselves in the country.



“To conduct a thorough analysis on the disruption potential of AI across sectors in Qatar, several key factors were considered: AI strategic relevance, innovation adoption readiness, regulatory compliance and guidelines, automation impact on workforce, sectoral efficiency enhancement, and AI investment allocation,” the report explained.



According to the report, SMEs “are investing in AI capabilities to develop new solutions and achieve operational gains in innovative medical services,” citing companies like Ablelyf, Avey, MedivAI, and eyeTech.



Placing second after the oil and gas sector, Qatar’s financial services sector “is a key contributor to the country’s GDP,” the report noted. “Efforts to further develop this sector, led by key entities like the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Qatar FinTech Hub (QFTH), align with Qatar’s goal of creating a robust and competitive ecosystem,” the report stated.



It also reported: “The manufacturing sector presents promising opportunities for progress through the adoption of AI, especially with the rise of smart manufacturing enabled by Industry 4.0. AI can enhance efficiency, stabilise supply chains, forecast demand, reduce operational costs, and minimise waste via predictive maintenance.



“Qatar's consumer habits are shifting due to the growing trend of digitalisation, compelling traditional businesses to transition online to stay relevant and competitive in the evolving market. AI holds a promising potential to transform Qatar’s e-commerce sector.”



In the technology, media and telecommunications industries, “AI applications in content personalisation, advertising optimisation, and creative production tools are forecast to open new revenue streams and enhance audience engagement,” the report stated.



In the energy sector, SMEs could develop niche AI tools for predictive maintenance in renewable energy and oil and gas operations, the report stated, while the transport and logistics can adopt AI for route optimisation, demand forecasting, and autonomous delivery solutions. The report added that the automotive industry, though still nascent in Qatar, may see a gradual AI-driven transformation in quality control and production efficiency.

