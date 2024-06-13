Egypt - Basel Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), has reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to fostering partnerships throughout Africa. This initiative is in line with the government’s vision to broaden trade and fortify economic ties with African countries.

The commitment was highlighted during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian African Businessmen’s Association (EABA), witnessed by Rahmi and the Association’s President, Yousry El Sharkawy.

Rahmi outlined MSMEDA’s proactive strategy to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) products and facilitate their entry into international, especially African, markets through export contracts.

Following the guidance of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and MSMEDA Chairperson, the agency is actively supporting the SME sector. This includes aiding entrepreneurs in enhancing their operations and expanding production to satisfy domestic demands and explore new export avenues. Such efforts are instrumental in the growth of Egypt’s SME sector and its economic integration with African nations.

El Sharkawy expressed that the MoU will empower SMEs to venture into the African market via a comprehensive program and detailed action plan. The Association, with its 20 offices and representatives across the continent and 22 committees spanning various sectors, is poised to leverage MSMEDA’s resources to benefit its 300 members.

He also emphasized the Association’s role in strengthening economic collaboration with African businesses, highlighting Egyptian-African economic prospects, and providing advisory and support services. The Association is committed to nurturing economic and trade expertise through diverse activities across Africa.

