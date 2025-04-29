Riyadh -- The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) today signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), aiming to boost economic, trade, and investment cooperation in the field of SMEs and to help improve their competitiveness in global markets.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Monsha’at Governor Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Hussaini, and KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov attended the signing ceremony, organized in conjunction with the Saudi-Azerbaijani Committee meetings.

The memorandum seeks to exchange knowledge and expertise between the two sides to enhance institutional infrastructure and develop SMEs. It also aims to organize business visits to strengthen trade relations among SMEs in the two countries by providing information on relevant business opportunities and supporting the organization of training and educational programs related to the sector and associated institutions.