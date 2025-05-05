Muscat: The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Committee of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry convened to discuss various initiatives and projects aimed at supporting the entrepreneurial sector.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the concept for the "Tamkeen & Sumo" Exhibition in Riyadh , which is being organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Riyadh Chamber. Discussions focused on the targeted sectors and proposed adding new fields, including *health, training, media, and marketing. The committee also emphasized the importance of establishing clear criteria for selecting participating companies, with a focus on growth-oriented and scalable businesses.

The committee also discussed a proposal to hold a forum for SME support during the Dhofar Autumn Festival 2025, scheduled for August. Around 60 enterprises from different governorates in Oman are expected to participate, with selection managed through the Chamber’s branches in the governorates. Coordination with Dhofar Municipality will ensure the festival’s organization and the selection of a strategic location to attract families and visitors.

Additionally, the meeting covered updates on existing initiatives, including the "Istidama" platform, the "Istiqdam" platform , and the Food Security Project aimed at supporting 20 small and medium enterprises by cultivating desert lemons over an area of 400 acres .

Sheikh Ahmed bin Amer Al Musalhi, Chairman of the Committee, stated that the committee is committed to adopting sustainable initiatives that contribute to the development of strong and competitive SMEs at both local and regional levels. He emphasized that these initiatives aim to provide genuine platforms for growth and expansion, focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, and ease of access to markets and investment opportunities, ultimately enhancing the role of SMEs in advancing the national economy.

