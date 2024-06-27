Egypt - Banque Misr has unveiled the third edition of its “Teqdar” (You Can) programme, a growth accelerator designed to support startups and entrepreneurs. As part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, this edition offers technical, investment, and marketing support services to selected startups.

Startups can now apply for the programme until 4 July. The launch of the third edition builds upon the success of the previous two editions, which collectively accelerated the growth of 11 startups.

Key Features of Teqdar:

Accelerated Growth: Teqdar aims to propel startup companies forward over six months. It provides an array of technical and financial support services, along with strategic advantages. Access to a Vast Customer Base: Participants gain access to a customer base of over 15 million people across various categories. This allows direct communication with specialized experts. Innovation and Production Methods: Banque Misr collaborates with startups to impart knowledge about modern innovation mechanisms and rapid production methods. Precise solutions tailored to customer needs are also provided. Financial Investment Package: Startups accepted into the programme can receive financing of up to $125,000. Additionally, they benefit from expert guidance and discover new partnership opportunities.

The launch of this edition contributes to Egypt’s image as an attractive destination for capital investments. It underscores the bank’s commitment to digital transformation and local market development.

Banque Misr remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of Egyptians by providing accessible and advanced banking and financial services. The bank continually strives for excellence, ensuring long-term success and initiatives that cater to diverse customer needs.

