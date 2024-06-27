Riyadh – The Fashion Commission will host a virtual meeting focused on entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Thursday.



The meeting will feature renowned entrepreneurship specialists Noura Sulaiman, Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Baiz, and Mohammed Omar Bamehriz.



The discussions will be centered around four main topics: the initial stages of establishing a successful business, basic steps for building a thriving business, overcoming challenges and sustaining business growth, and expert advice for SME entrepreneurs.