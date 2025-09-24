Riyadh - Saudi National Bank (SNB) partnered with Tarabut and Geidea to launch a first-of-its-kind point-of-sale (POS) lending solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Powered by Tarabut and delivered through Geidea, the solution aims to provide faster, simpler, and more inclusive access to working capital for SMEs, according to a press release.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the financial sector development program, the platform will give SMEs direct access to financing through their everyday platforms, helping bridge the Kingdom’s credit gap.

The move remains subject to all necessary approvals from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Saud Abdulaziz Bajbair, Retail Business Group Head at SNB, said: “By integrating lending directly into the platforms that SMEs already use every day, we are making access to finance faster, simpler, and more inclusive.“

Abdulla Almoayed, Founder and CEO of Tarabut, added: “By bringing financing closer to the point of need, Tarabut enables digital lending for SMEs.”

Geidea Group CEO, Omar Yassine, noted: “With this partnership, we are bringing financing directly into the same platform our SME customers already use to manage and grow their businesses.”

In the first half (H1) of 2025, SNB posted 18.39% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 12.15 billion, compared to SAR 10.27 billion.

