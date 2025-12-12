Riyadh - The Small and Medium Enterprises Bank (SME Bank) signed 19 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding with entities from both the public and private sectors, with a total value exceeding SAR3 billion, in support of the development finance ecosystem and the empowerment of enterprises as part of the Development Finance Conference MOMENTUM 2025.

The memoranda of understanding aim to establish a unified development-finance model that serves small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across various economic sectors and enhances integration among development entities under the National Development Fund ecosystem, thereby contributing to improving financing efficiency and expanding SMEs’ access to sustainable financing solutions.

The cooperation agreements come as an extension of the bank's commitment to expanding the range of financing options through strategic partnerships that support growth and sustainability, enable entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, and strengthen the role of the private sector in supporting the national economy and increasing its contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).