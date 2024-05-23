Tunisia - Eighty small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) out of a total of 100 beneficiaries of the Tunisian-German cooperation programme "SME Business Training and Coaching Loop" have managed to improve their profitability and overcome the difficulties they encountered after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an initial assessment of the project, Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines, Fatma Chiboub Thabet, said Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a certificate handover ceremony in Hammamet on Wednesday, the minister said that this nine-month programme had provided technical advice and support to 100 SMEs operating in the textile, clothing, agri-food, electricity and services sectors in various regions of the country.

The project, which has taken into account the specific characteristics of each company, has helped to strengthen the skills of the beneficiary companies, which are run by young entrepreneurs.

This has been done by introducing innovative management mechanisms and methods, as well as better human resources management to boost exports and digital marketing, she pointed out.

