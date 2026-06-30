Al Ain, UAE – Novo Nordisk, a global leader in the treatment of obesity and diabetes, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Ain Pharmacy Group, aimed at increasing awareness for obesity as a chronic disease, while engaging the public and healthcare professionals in Al Ain.

As part of the MoU’s scope, the two parties organized the “Live Lighter™ in Al Ain” event at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain. The event gathered several groups of stakeholders involved in obesity management to discuss this issue, with a particular focus on the Al Ain community.

This initiative reflects a strong shared commitment to fostering scientific discourse around chronic diseases, involving stakeholders in weight management efforts for local communities, and improving health outcomes for people living with obesity.

The MoU also covers patient education efforts aimed at promoting sustained lifestyle changes and treatment adherence, as well as the establishment of evaluation frameworks to measure patient progress and program outcomes.

As part of the collaboration, Novo Nordisk will also provide Al Ain Pharmacy Group with access to In Body Analysis machines for use at community events and in clinical settings, giving patients a practical, data-driven starting point for their weight management journey.

On a broader scale, Novo Nordisk and Al Ain Pharmacy Group will contribute towards instilling a holistic and sustainable model of care for patients in the city, streamlining cooperation between stakeholders, healthcare providers, payers, and community partners.

Mr. Venkat Kalyan, General Manager for Novo Nordisk Gulf commented on the partnership, saying:

“Our commitment to community wellbeing goes beyond just making treatments available. Novo Nordisk works to advance obesity care in the UAE, including through partnering with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Today, we are proud to partner with Al Ain Pharmacy Group to bring evidence-based obesity options closer to the Al Ain community, supported by education and engagement.”

Dr Juma Al Kaabi, Professor of Medicine and Vice Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, UAE University, and Consultant Internist and Endocrinologist added:

“Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide and is associated with serious health complications, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and certain cancers. In the UAE, the prevalence of overweight and obesity is 65% of the adult population. The rising prevalence of obesity has become a significant public health challenge, contributing to an increasing burden of chronic disease and placing growing demands on the healthcare system.

Initiatives such as 'Live Lighter™ in Al Ain' play an important role in raising awareness, encouraging informed conversations, and helping people understand that obesity is a chronic disease that deserves evidence-based, compassionate care. By improving education and access to appropriate treatment, we can empower more individuals to achieve better long-term health and quality of life.”

The partnership leverages Novo Nordisk’s expertise in obesity management and Al Ain Pharmacy Group’s strong community presence, offering a meaningful opportunity at a healthier lifestyle to residents of Al Ain City through awareness, education, and active engagement.

Dr. Ziad Saleh, CEO at Al Ain Pharmacy Group elaborated on the importance of this partnership:

“For nearly five decades, Al Ain Pharmacy has been one of the leading pharmaceutical retailers in the UAE, and a key player in advancing innovation in obesity care. We are pleased to collaborate with Novo Nordisk once again and launch together the “Live Lighter™ in Al Ain” campaign, which will enable us to further educate our communities and provide them with accessible care, while supporting them on their respective weight loss journeys.”

As the UAE continues to advance its healthcare landscape, Novo Nordisk and Al Ain Pharmacy are helping to shape a future where conversations around obesity are encouraged, weight management is more accessible, and individuals feel empowered to take meaningful steps toward better health outcomes.

*This partnership is supported by Novo Nordisk. All healthcare decisions made by Al Ain Pharmacy Group pharmacists and healthcare professionals remain independent and based solely on professional judgment and individual patient needs.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Al Ain Pharmacy Group

Established in 1976, Al Ain Pharmacy has proudly served as one of the leading pharmacy retail chains in the UAE for five decades. With a strong network of healthcare and retail facilities across the United Arab Emirates, it continues to grow and achieve key milestones in the pharmaceutical and healthcare retail sectors. Al Ain Pharmacy remains committed to delivering trusted care, quality service, and customer-focused healthcare solutions while upholding its promise: Serving the Future… Honoring the Past.

For more information, visit alainpharmacy.ae