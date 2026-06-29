Food supplies and personal care essentials were distributed to several hundred families in Deir Mimas and surrounding villages.

Beirut, The CMA CGM Foundation and L’œuvre d’Orient are continuing their commitment to supporting communities in South Lebanon by delivering a second humanitarian aid convoy.

A shipment of food supplies and personal care essentials was delivered to the village of Deir Mimas to help meet the needs of the most vulnerable families.

More than 300 families in Deir Mimas and nearby villages benefited from this act of solidarity, designed to address their most urgent needs. This convoy reflects the continued commitment of the CMA CGM Foundation and L’Œuvre d’Orient to stand alongside communities affected by the crisis in South Lebanon.

A collective effort

The preparation of the shipments was made possible thanks to the voluntary engagement of CMA CGM Group employees in Lebanon. Their contribution helped fund the packing and delivery of aid to beneficiaries.

This commitment embodies the principles of the skills-based volunteering program (mécénat de compétences) led by the CMA CGM Foundation, which motivates the Group’s employees to contribute their time and expertise to solidarity-focused initiatives.

A second operation carried out in partnership with L’Œuvre d’Orient

With support from the CMA CGM Foundation, L’Œuvre d’Orient had already delivered a first humanitarian aid convoy to the village of Debel in South Lebanon on June 6, 2026. The convoy, carrying food supplies and personal care essentials, provided critical support to communities particularly affected by the conflict.

The CMA CGM Foundation’s long-term commitment to displaced and vulnerable communities in Lebanon

This emergency operation, conducted as part of the Containers of Hope program, further strengthens the CMA CGM Foundation’s commitment to supporting displaced and vulnerable communities in Lebanon. Since the beginning of the crisis in the Middle East, the Foundation has made notable contributions to the following: