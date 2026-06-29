Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has signed two cooperation agreements with Kadyrov Chechen State University and Financial University in Russia, aimed at supporting capacity building and integrating BIBF’s Islamic finance professional qualifications into the universities’ academic programmes.

The agreements were signed during BIBF’s participation in Kazan Forum 2026 in Russia with Mr Zaurbek Saidov, Rector of Kadyrov Chechen State University, and Professor Stanislav E. Prokofiev, Rector of Financial University.

The agreements seek to strengthen collaboration in capacity building, academic and professional development, and other areas of mutual interest. They will also explore opportunities to enhance specialised knowledge and support the development of talent in the field of Islamic finance.

Commenting on the agreements, Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF said: “These agreements mark an important step in expanding our international academic partnerships and strengthening the global reach of Bahraini expertise in Islamic finance education and professional training. They also reflect the growing interest in specialised qualifications and professional development pathways that support talent development across different markets.”

Dr Rizwan Malik, Head of BIBF’s Islamic Finance Centre, added: “These partnerships reflect the increasing demand for specialised Islamic finance education in international markets. Integrating professional qualifications within academic programmes helps bridge the gap between academic learning and the practical skills required by the industry, creating greater value for students and future professionals.”

The agreements form part of BIBF’s ongoing efforts to expand its international academic network and increase the global reach of its professional qualifications and educational programmes, supporting the development of specialised talent in the Islamic finance industry worldwide.