UAE, Gifting is no longer just for special occasions. It is embedded in everyday digital behavior, shaped by speed, personalization, and value. In line with this shift, fnp.ae has partnered with Emirates NBD Bank on its newly launched Rewards Hub – powered by Vernost a leading B2B company offering technology solutions in the loyalty and rewards space. This collaboration introduces a cashback model that redefines how consumers approach and experience gifting.

Through this collaboration, fnp.ae will offer an exclusive cashback of 10% to Emirates NBD Bank customers when they buy through Rewards Hub which can be accessed through ENBD X App. This integrated Person-to-Person (P2P) gifting offers card holders a broader rewards-driven ecosystem. This initiative directly addresses a growing shift in consumer behavior, where value, convenience and immediacy are shaping everyday purchasing decisions.

Traditionally centered around key occasions, gifting is increasingly becoming more fluid and frequent, driven by digital platforms, faster delivery expectations and seamless payment integrations. Cashback models further reinforce this shift by embedding tangible value into the act of gifting, encouraging repeat engagement and higher frequency transactions.

This partnership aligns with fnp.ae’s strategy of building ecosystem-driven capabilities. The company has continued to focus on scalable, tech-enabled solutions that enhance both reach and customer experience.

By collaborating with Emirates NBD Bank, this strategy extends into financial services, seamlessly bringing together banking and e-commerce into a single, unified customer journey. Users can access gifting offers directly within their banking interface, reducing friction and integrating gifting within their everyday financial app.

Chirantan Bhattacharya, VP Business - GCC at FNP, said: “Gifting is transitioning from a periodic activity to a more fluid, always-on behavior. Customers today expect immediacy, relevance and tangible value in every interaction. By partnering with Emirates NBD’s Rewards Hub, we are aligning with this evolution, where the act of gifting is not only emotional but also economically rewarding. Cashback creates a direct incentive to engage more frequently, and that changes how customers perceive everyday moments.”

The UAE’s rapid adoption of digital payments and platform-based commerce continues to reshape consumer expectations. Within this environment, partnerships between financial institutions and e-commerce platforms are emerging as a key growth driver, enabling more contextual and personalized experiences.

About fnp.ae

fnp.ae is a leading online gifting platform offering flowers, cakes, personalized gifts and curated experiences, with delivery capabilities across multiple cities and countries.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As at 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realize their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.