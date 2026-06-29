National Investments Company (NIC) announced that it has secured three prestigious international awards, reflecting the strength of its institutional performance and the successful execution of its strategy across its various business sectors. The awards were presented as part of the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards 2026, a leading international media platform and publication that provides independent analysis, news, and insights covering banking, finance, investment, fintech, and trade. The platform offers comprehensive perspectives for decision-makers across the financial industry and is widely recognized for its annual awards program, which honors excellence and innovation among financial institutions worldwide.

The awards recognized three key sectors that represent the pillars of the Company’s operations. The Marketing and Corporate Communications Sector received the “Investment Brand of the Year in Kuwait 2026” award in recognition of NIC’s success in building a strong corporate identity and implementing innovative communication strategies that have enhanced its market presence and strengthened stakeholder confidence. The Asset Management Sector was awarded “Best Asset Management Company in Kuwait 2026,” reflecting the Company’s expertise in managing investments, diversifying portfolios, and delivering consistent performance through disciplined investment processes and advanced analytical methodologies. Meanwhile, the Institutional and Wealth Management Sector received the “Best Investor Relations Company in Kuwait 2026” award in recognition of the Company’s commitment to the highest standards of transparency and disclosure, as well as its effective engagement with investors, fostering trust and long-term sustainability.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman AlMukhaizim, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of National Investments Company, stated that this recognition reflects the Company’s success in executing its long-term strategy, which is built on diversification, innovation, strengthening its institutional position, and maintaining a client-centric approach. He emphasized the Company’s commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders, clients, and all stakeholders. He further noted that the integration between the Marketing and Corporate Communications, Asset Management, and Institutional and Wealth Management sectors has played a direct role in achieving this distinction. AlMukhaizim added that NIC continues to invest in enhancing its digital capabilities, improving operational efficiency, and attracting top talent to ensure the delivery of advanced investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly dynamic financial environment.

Excellence Across Core Business Sectors

AlMukhaizim noted that winning these awards highlights the strategic integration between National Investments Company’s key business sectors, which collectively form the cornerstone of the Company’s growth and the sustainability of its performance across local and regional markets.

He added that NIC’s recognition as the “Investment Brand of the Year in Kuwait 2026” underscores the role of the Marketing and Corporate Communications Sector as a key platform that reflects the Company’s identity and values. This award is a testament to the Company’s success in reinforcing its market presence through a clear strategic identity. The sector plays a pivotal role in building the Company’s reputation and enhancing its institutional presence among investors, partners, and the wider financial community. It also contributes to reinforcing the Company’s market position through the management of media messaging and effective stakeholder engagement, supporting its strategic direction and enhancing market confidence in its performance. During the past year, the Company continued to enhance its corporate image, further solidifying its position as one of Kuwait’s leading and most forward-looking investment institutions.

On the other hand, AlMukhaizim stated that the Company’s receipt of the “Best Asset Management Company in Kuwait 2026” award reflects the performance of its Asset Management Sector, which serves as the backbone of the Company’s operations and a key driver of investment growth and value creation. The sector relies on specialized expertise and in-depth analytical research to develop diversified investment strategies across portfolios and investment funds in local and regional markets. These strategies aim to generate attractive returns commensurate with risk levels while meeting clients’ evolving needs and adapting to changing market conditions. The sector also contributes to providing tailored investment solutions designed to support asset diversification and enhance allocation efficiency, thereby promoting sustainable capital growth.

AlMukhaizim further stated that NIC’s achievement of the “Best Investor Relations Company in Kuwait 2026” award reflects the outstanding performance of the Institutional and Wealth Management Sector and its pivotal role in strengthening client confidence and delivering integrated and diversified investment solutions in line with the latest international standards and best practices. He noted that this recognition highlights the Company’s established ability to grow investor and client wealth while reinforcing its position as one of the leading financial and investment institutions at both the local and regional levels. He added that NIC’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled it to attract a broad spectrum of investors across different segments by offering innovative services and solutions tailored to their diverse needs. These solutions are designed to balance innovation with the highest standards of risk management, helping to expand investment opportunities, build long-term partnerships, support sustainable growth, and keep pace with investors’ evolving aspirations.

Through the integration of these three sectors, the Company continues to strengthen its competitive position and reinforce its standing as a leading investment institution capable of creating sustainable value for its clients and shareholders while contributing to the development of Kuwait’s financial and investment sector and the wider region.

Concluding his remarks, AlMukhaizim emphasized that this achievement represents another milestone in NIC’s ambitious journey to expand its impact and serves as a strong motivation to continue achieving further successes and reinforcing its position as a trusted investment partner across local and regional markets. He noted that the next phase will focus on deepening innovation across investment products and services and creating high-value opportunities driven by accelerating economic and financial transformations. He reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to pursuing a flexible and forward-looking vision that anticipates challenges and transforms them into opportunities, reinforcing its leadership position and enhancing its ability to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

As one of the leading investment institutions locally and regionally, National Investments Company remains committed to providing integrated and innovative investment opportunities built on a deep understanding of markets and client needs. This approach supports sustainable growth and long-term value creation. The Company also remains dedicated to adopting the highest standards of governance and transparency, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in supporting and advancing the investment sector.