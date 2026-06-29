Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Bapco Energies has joined the Employee Loyalty Rewards Program, one of the initiatives under Hope Fund, as part of its efforts to foster a positive workplace environment and recognize the contributions of its employees.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Energies, said: “Our employees are at the heart of our organization, and recognizing their contributions remains an important part of fostering a positive and engaging work environment. Joining the program reflects our continued efforts to reinforce a culture of appreciation across the Group.”

Shaikha Noora bint Isa Alkhalifa, Representative of Hope Fund, welcomed Bapco Energies’ participation in the program, noting that the growing number of participating organizations reflects increasing recognition of the importance of employee appreciation in the workplace.

The Employee Loyalty Rewards Program now includes 31 companies from various sectors, with the monthly grand prize increasing to BHD 8,200 and growing, as its winners and rewards videos continue to gain strong engagement on social media.