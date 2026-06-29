Kuwait, In an effort to foster a work culture where empathy and meaningful support are devotedly practiced whenever necessary, Burgan Bank launched a package of benefits specially tailored to employees whose spouses are frontline defenders. This initiative comes as part of the Bank’s mission to be an employer of choice as well as its comprehensive social responsibility program, which aims to create sustainable positive impact across society, beginning with its employees.

“At Burgan Bank, we believe that employees are the foundation for our success. For this reason, we are committed to providing them with a supportive environment that appreciates them and their families’ efforts. Kuwait’s frontline heroes have set an example of commitment and dedication, and their families played a pivotal role in supporting them during that period,” said Ms. Nourah Buresli, Executive Manager – HR Business Partnering and Culture Transformation. “Stemming from our corporate values ​​of support and appreciation, we delighted to offer special benefits to our employees whose spouses work on the frontlines, in appreciation of their great role and their humanitarian and national contributions.”

In addition to the benefits that all Burgan Bank employees are entitled to, the customized benefits package offers reduced working hours, from seven and a half hours to five and half hours, allowing frontliners’ spouses. It also provides them with a concierge program designed to help target employees manage daily tasks and personal commitments with greater ease and convenience. Lastly, the package includes a wellbeing program that dedicates a personal assistant for promoting mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing as well as assisting with stress management, anxiety control, and de-escalation of burdening emotions.

This initiative reflects the central role of Burgan Bank’s HR department in fostering a nurturing work culture by constantly developing flexible policies and initiatives that meet employees’ needs and elevate the quality of their professional and personal lives. Understanding the daily challenges employees may face, the Bank remains committed to developing practical solutions that enable them to maintain a healthy balance between work responsibilities and family obligations, thereby fostering job stability and strengthening institutional loyalty.

Additionally, this initiative stems from Burgan Bank's culture of prioritizing human capital, which positioned it as the first banking institution in Kuwait to receive the Great Place to Work® certification. This achievement reflects the Bank's approach to building a supportive corporate culture that empowers talent and provides opportunities for professional growth and development, empowering employees to achieve a balance between their career aspirations and family lives.

It is worth noting that under its culture transformation strategy, Burgan Bank continues to elevate its employee benefits package, supporting them in leading a balanced lifestyle that accounts for individuals’ personal and professional aspirations. Previously, the Bank had increased employees’ annual paid leave days to include birthdays. In addition, it was the first bank in Kuwait to extend the paternal leave to five days, enabling fathers to be present for their families and care for and celebrate their newborns. These efforts, and more, reaffirm Burgan Bank’s commitment to putting its employees first at all times.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS), the ISO 22301:2019 certification for the Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and ISO 14001:2015 certification in the field of Environmental Management Systems, and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank was the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.