RAK Central, UAE - Colibri Views, the award-winning landmark by Major Developments in RAK Central, has now marked the formal commencement of its development journey, with the first visible steps of construction beginning to take shape. Marking this important moment was Patrice Evra, ex-Manchester United champion, former French national team captain, and project partner at Colibri Views, whose visit reflected the project’s transition from concept into built reality. The official ceremony took place on site in RAK Central in the presence of Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, Andrei Charapenak, Chief Executive Officer of Major Developments, Salih Elalo, Chief Project Officer, and the wider Major Developments team, further underscoring the significance of this milestone for the company.

Positioned in RAK Central and located just 7 minutes from the world’s largest Wynn Resort, Colibri Views has been envisioned as a wellness-led residential address shaped for a fast-rising business and lifestyle district. Among its defining highlights is the rooftop wellness experience designed by Patrice Evra, alongside a curated amenity offering that includes a business lounge, sky observatory deck, and a wider mix of lifestyle-driven features designed to support both daily living and long-term investment appeal.

Speaking on the occasion, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said, “Aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for long-term economic growth, RAK Central is being developed as an integrated business and lifestyle district that will shape the next phase of the emirate’s evolution. We are working with a new generation of partners to bring this ecosystem to life, and projects such as Colibri Views reflect the calibre of development contributing to a connected, future-ready destination designed to attract investment, talent and sustained growth.”

Patrice Evra’s presence on site marked the significance of this transition, as Colibri Views formally enters a more visible stage of construction. Speaking during the site visit, Patrice Evra shared, “I’m very happy to be here and to see this vision starting to come to life. You can already feel the movement on site, the energy, the coordination, the ambition. Colibri Views was always meant to bring wellness, inspiration, and a different kind of lifestyle to RAK Central, and it’s exciting to see that journey now moving forward in such a strong way.”

Andrei Charapenak, Chief Executive Officer of Major Developments, added, “We sincerely value the leadership of Marjan in advancing the vision of RAK Central. Being among the first to build within this ecosystem is a meaningful milestone for Major Developments, and one we approach with both pride and clear commitment.”

The project’s initial works under the first phase, including site investigation and technical preparation, have now been completed. This includes soil investigation and geotechnical testing, completion of topographical surveys, detailed survey works, and the establishment of all site control points and setting-out references required for the next stage of construction. Colibri Views has now moved into the next development phase, with site readiness and enabling works actively progressing, all advancing in line with the schedule.

The contractor appointed for the enabling works of Colibri Views, Construction Piling Company (CPC), brings two decades of regional legacy and proven execution credentials to the project. Established in 2006, CPC has completed more than 1,000 projects across the GCC and is widely recognised for its foundation engineering expertise, technical capability, and consistent delivery standards, qualities that align strongly with the pace and ambition of Colibri Views.

With construction now visibly advancing on site, Major Developments continues to move Colibri Views forward with precision, discipline, and clear delivery intent.