Jeddah, Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, celebrated the graduation of the fourth cohort of the Red Sea Vocational Training Program, which comprised 386 graduates who joined the program in 2024. The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region.

On behalf of His Highness, His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah, honored the ceremony at the King Abdullah International Convention Center at The Ritz-Carlton, in the presence of RSG leaders, representatives of partner organizations, and the graduates' families.

The graduates successfully completed their educational and training pathways in airport services, luxury hospitality, and health and wellness tourism operations. A third of the graduates (35%) come from the local region.

This cohort was launched in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund and in partnership with Bunyan Academy, Batterjee Colleges, and the Airports Academy. The graduates completed a 27-month training journey that included English language training, specialized vocational qualification, and hands-on training.

The program is at the forefront of the company's human capital development initiatives. Red Sea Global launched it in 2021, in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund, to prepare national talent for high-quality roles in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and it is the largest of its kind among the giga tourism projects.

"Today we celebrate the graduation of a new cohort of the nation's sons and daughters, who have proven their commitment and ambition throughout their educational and training journey. In these graduates we see a model of the national capabilities we are counting on to lead the future of the tourism sector in

Saudi Arabia, and an embodiment of the success of strategic public and private sector partnerships in building national talent and equipping them for promising opportunities,” said Ahmad G. Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer at Red Sea Global.

Darwish added: "Since the launch of the education and capability building programs at Red Sea Global, more than 2,400 young men and women have benefited from them, while the number of graduates has now surpassed 1,500. These programs continue to play their role in empowering national talent and opening new career pathways for them, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforcing the contribution of Saudis to the growth of the tourism sector."

Turki bin Abdullah Al-Juwaini, Director General of the Human Resources Development Fund, said: "We are proud of our strategic partnership with Red Sea Global in the Red Sea Vocational Training Program, as a successful national model for linking training to employment. The graduation of a new cohort of national talent that we witness today affirms the importance of investing in human capital and enabling young Saudi men and women to acquire the skills and experience that qualify them to contribute to the growth of promising sectors, foremost among them tourism, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Red Sea Global's education and capability building programs include the Red Sea Vocational Training Program, the Red Sea Hospitality Leaders Program, and the Red Sea Scholarships Program. More than 900 students are currently pursuing their studies across these various programs, while the Red Sea Vocational Training Program records one of the lowest dropout rates compared to other vocational training programs in Saudi Arabia.

Trainees who successfully complete the program receive a diploma, along with employment opportunities with the operators, facilities, and destinations of Red Sea Global, ensuring that training outcomes are aligned with the actual needs of the labor market.

The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests in 2023 and today comprises a collection of luxury resorts and the Red Sea International Airport, while AMAALA recently welcomed its first guests as a global destination dedicated to wellness and luxury. Both destinations are part of Red Sea Global's portfolio, which aims to develop regenerative tourism destinations that place Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map and support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, create jobs, and empower national talent.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a vertically integrated real estate developerwith a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences,infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes theluxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which beganwelcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat openedin 2024. RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al WajhAirport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure,and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a PIF company and acornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Acrossits growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSGseeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing howresponsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, andenhance the environment.

www.redseaglobal.com